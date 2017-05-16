Affidavit: Teen fatally shot mother, son in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A teenager is accused of shooting his best friend and his best friend's mother in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Elijah Tyre Colon, who also went by Elijah Phillips, was arrested Saturday while driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 in Utah.

The 19-year-old Phillips is accused of shooting and killing Barbara and Christopher Peppers. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: Elijah Colon arrest affidavit

Christopher Peppers' girlfriend told KRDO that Phillips had been staying with the Peppers for a week after getting kicked out of the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The girlfriend was staying at the home the night of the fatal shooting. She said she asked Christopher Peppers to go downstairs to get her ice cream when she heard a loud crash and gunshots.

The girlfriend said she went into the hallway and found Colon, who forced her back into the bedroom.

Colon reportedly said he was sorry and didn't mean for the shooting to happen. He then allegedly stole Barbara Peppers' purse, keys and blue Toyota Corolla.

The girlfriend said she found Barbara Peppers in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to her head. She also found Christopher Peppers and tried to give him CPR but was unsuccessful.

Colon was found later Saturday by the Utah Highway Patrol driving Barbara Peppers' vehicle car. He was arrested without incident.