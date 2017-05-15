Yes there’s a snow chance, Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A pair of systems will impact weather for the work week, the second of which may be cold enough for snow.

No, it isn't too late to see snow. The latest date of snow for Denver is June 12th:

The first disturbance is impacting the state's weather for the first half of the week.

The threat our of this first system will be strong and severe thunderstorms. Hail could be severe for the plains, and lightning will be a threat for all of the state.

For Denver, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and again Wednesday. The city's chance of rain is 30 percent both days. Meanwhile, the mountains will have rain and some snow. Better chances of both will come after Tuesday.

The second disturbance will impact the state's weather for the second half of the week and will likely be colder and wetter for all areas.

This system has yet to develop and where/when it does will ultimately dictate if Denver actually sees snow falling. It should take shape over the region by Wednesday.

Scattered rain and snow will be in and around the Denver metro area Thursday through early Saturday - again, snow chance depends on where this system develops. Temperatures likely will be trapped in the 40s for highs and near freezing for lows.

This may mean that your commuting will be impacted with wet/snowy roads and after school sports could be canceled too.

Meanwhile, rain and snow will be falling in the mountains with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Since the second system has yet to develop, check back for further updates.