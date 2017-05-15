Welcome to New Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Marc Quinones of Más in Hotel Andaluz in Albuquerque, New Mexico shows us how to make Berkshire Pork Belly with Anasazi Bean Ragout, Yellow Corn, in a Harissa & Sherry Reduction.

One 10 pound Pork Belly

1 quart of chicken stock

1 quart of duck sauce

3 cups of Sherry wine

2 cups of harissa paste

Salt & Pepper to taste.

Salt & Pepper Pork Belly and then sear on both sides until golden. Deglaze with Sherry and reduce by half or until alcohol is cooked out. Add chicken stock, harissa and duck sauce and simmer on low heat for 6 hours. Or in oven at 285 for 5 hours. Remove Belly from liquid and press over night. Reserve braising liquid to heat up and use as your sauce. Cut Belly into squares and fry until Crispy. Toss in remaining sauce and plate.

For Anasazi Bean ragout

2 cups of Anasazi beans cooked

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of chopped green onion

Salt and Pepper to taste.

Heat ingredients up and simmer until beans are coated with the cream and cheese has melted.

Sauté Corn in Butter.

Plate the dish as you wish. Garnish with little herbs.