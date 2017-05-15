× Teenager suspected in Colorado Springs double murder arrested in Utah

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man suspected in the shooting death of a man and woman in Colorado Springs was captured in Utah Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Elijah Tyre Colon, aka Elijah Phillips, 19, was driving a stolen Toyota Corolla when he was pulled over and arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Phillips is accused of a double murder that took place at 12:41 a.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Balboa Street.

The suspect has been charged with First Degree Murder.

If the deaths that took place over the May 13 weekend are ruled homicides, Colorado Springs will have racked up 15 murders in just the past five months.

In 2016, the city confirmed 19 cases of homicide for the entire year.