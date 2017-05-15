× Suspected drunk driver linked to multiple crashes on Mother’s Day

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is suspected in multiple crashes in Weld County on Mother’s Day.

The final crash shut down Highway 85 in Brighton Sunday morning.

When emergency crews arrived at the crash at Highway 85 and Bromley Lane, they found 40-year-old Brian Lawrence Kahn unconscious in a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to a statement released by the Brighton Police Department.

Witnesses told police the driver of a white Chevy had been speeding down the highway and tried to swerve around vehicles stopped at the intersection. The Chevy ran a red light and crashed into a silver Nissan sedan and a white Ford pickup which were making left turns, witnesses told police.

Kahn was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said. The driver of the Ford truck was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

“Police are investigating information which indicates Kahn may have been involved in several additional crashes in Weld County earlier in the day,” Brighton police stated.

On Sunday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said it had received reports of hit-and-run crashes in Garden City, Platteville and Greeley before the crash in Brighton. Matt Turner with the sheriff’s office said they suspected the same driver was involved in all four crashes.

On Monday, investigators believe Kahn make have been driving under the influence of involved alcohol and drugs.

Kahn currently faces several charges, including DUI, driving under revocation, and reckless driving, according to police.