Summer of Fun DEAL: 40% Off Friends of Dinosaur Ridge

Step back in time 100 million years when you visit Dinosaur Ridge. The museum is filled with replicas of bones and teeth that your kids can touch. After checking out this indoor museum, walk to the outdoor Dinosaur Ridge. The track site on the ridge is a National Landmark, and features hundreds of dinosaur tracks, a quarry of dinosaur bones, and interesting geologic features.

Dinosaur Ridge makes a great day-out for the kids. And right now, you can pick up two tickets for 40% off! Just visit the Colorado's Best Deals page to pick up your deal. Learn more about Dinosaur Ridge at DinoRidge.org.