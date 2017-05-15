Student arrested for threat against Wheat Ridge High School

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A student was arrested after making a threat against Wheat Ridge High School on social media, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

A police spokesman did not say the name, age and gender of the student, or the possible charges they are facing.

In a letter to parents, principal Griff Wirth said the threat was made Sunday and the threat has been “neutralized” by Jefferson County security staff and police.

Classes will proceed as normal on Monday, but there will be additional security on campus.

“I realize this type of situation is alarming, but this is why we have safety and security protocols in place,” Wirth said in the letter. “I want to be sure you know we are aware of the concerns, we have taken action, and we will not subject our students to any undue risk.”