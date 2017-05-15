South Carolina mom accused of hitting son who didn’t giver her Mother’s Day card

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A South Carolina mother is accused of beating her 6-year-old son after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, but not one for her, police said.

30-year-old Shontrell Murphy reportedly hit her son on the head several times after ripping up the card, Spartanburg police told WHNS.

Police were called to Murphy’s house on Thursday where they found the grandmother with Murphy’s daughter and crying son.

Mom arrested for hitting young son after he gave Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her https://t.co/GVuiBZxXLN pic.twitter.com/EyYFqPkUxi — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 15, 2017

The boy’s sister told police that Murphy was upset that the victim made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, but not one for her.

Police said they found a handwritten card torn up at the home.

According to the report obtained by WHNS, the children told police that Murphy hits them “all the time” and that they live in fear of her.

Murphy admitted to smacking the boy but “does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner.”

The boy was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and was later released.

Murphy was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.