Recently restored B-17 at Rocky Mountain Regional Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A recently restored B-17 from World War II was at the Rocky Mountain Regional Airport in Jefferson County on Monday.

"A B-17 is in town," said Scott Maher, Liberty Foundation Director of Operations.

They call her, the Madras Maiden. A fully restored and fully functional B-17.

"B" is for bomber.

"The B-17 was our bomber in World War II that actually won the war," Maher said.

But if it weren't for men like Robert "Bob" McAdam, the B-17 would never have left the ground.

McAdam's luck ran out on his very first mission. His plane was shot down before they reached their target, oil refinery's in eastern Germany.

The crew bailed out, "I put my arms out and my legs out to stop the tumbling. When I was looking at the sky I pulled the rip cord. That worked out fine," said McAdam.

That worked out fine until he was captured by German forces and spent the rest of the war as a prisoner of war.

The Madras Maiden's story is one of history. Of taking young men over there, and back.

Some day, no one will be around to tell their story of sacrifice and victory as a crew member aboard the "flying fortress," which will make the voice emanating from those radial engines that much more special.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve