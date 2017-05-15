Police thankful officer is alive after deputy shoots, wounds suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Police say they are thankful an officer is alive and well after a deputy's good intentions on helping what he though was a stranded motorist nearly cost him his life.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday evening near County Line Road and South Santa Fe Drive when a Douglas County Deputy noticed a car on the side of the road.

The driver then pulled out an assault rifle, and bullets went flying, investigators said.

"As he approached the vehicle the driver got out and confronted the deputy with a rifle and the deputy being in fear for his safety and in fear for his life engaged the individual and ended up shooting him," Littleton Police Commander Trent Cooper said.

Seconds later, Littleton police officers were called to the scene. The driver had been shot and the deputy was not injured.

"It certainly could have cost the deputy his life. You know it just goes to show how unpredictable how the situations are where this deputy thought he was making a courtesy traffic stop and helping a motorist in need and a short time later he’s involved in an officer involved shooting " said Commander Cooper.

Littleton police say they have not identified the driver, but he will be charged with 1st degree assault on a police officer when he’s released from the hospital where he’s recovering,.

Littleton police and the Critical Incident Response Team from the 18th Judicial District are investigating the shooting.