Mini Horses Providing Airport Stress Relief

Posted 2:24 pm, May 15, 2017, by

A new form of stress relief is trotting into one US airport. Seven Oaks Farm, a non-profit organization in Southwest Ohio, is bringing 34 mini-horses to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to cheer up travelers. The therapy horses have become local celebrities at the airport as they connect with children and relieve stress in adults.