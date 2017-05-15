A new form of stress relief is trotting into one US airport. Seven Oaks Farm, a non-profit organization in Southwest Ohio, is bringing 34 mini-horses to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to cheer up travelers. The therapy horses have become local celebrities at the airport as they connect with children and relieve stress in adults.
Mini Horses Providing Airport Stress Relief
