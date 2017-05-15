Man reportedly carrying woman’s head walks into grocery store, stabs worker

Warning: Report contains content that some may find disturbing

ESTACADA, Ore. - Sheriff's authorities say a man drenched in blood walked into an Oregon grocery store Sunday afternoon carrying a knife in one hand, and a severed human head in the other, according to KGW-TV.

Once inside the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market, deputies say the man stabbed an employee.

Co-workers of that employee rushed in and tackled the suspect, pinning him until law enforcement arrived.

A few minutes later, authorities said, a distraught relative called 911 after finding the body of a woman inside a home in the town of Colton, about 10 miles away.

The two incidents are believed to be connected, according to Sandy Police Chief Ernie Roberts. Roberts wouldn't specify what evidence suggested that, citing the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital after his arrest, while the employee he's accused of stabbing was transported by air. The hospital told Sandy police Sunday night that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

So far, no names have been released.

The gruesome murder and stabbing come as a huge shock to the small community of 3,000 residents.

"It's really a shame, on Mother's Day too, it's really a sad thing to see on Mother's Day," a resident near the grocery store told KGW.

Estacada Fire Department chaplains were on hand Monday to help grocery store employees and customers affected by the terrifying ordeal.