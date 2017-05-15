Local Percussion Ensemble Scores Big at International Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rise Percussion brings home the Silver Medal after a weekend of intense competition.

They also were voted the Fan Favorite award for the second year in a row. The Winter Guard International Percussion Championships competition occurred in Dayton, Ohio. Rise competed in the Percussion Independent Open class- meaning they featured performers under the age of 23 from all over the Denver- Metro area. This was Rise Percussion’s second trip to WGI Championships- and also their second winning the Fan Favorite award. In only their fifth year of existence, the organization has established a standard of excellent and entertaining productions. The WGI competition featured drummers and ensembles from all over the world. The performers and staff of Rise are very excited to see what the future holds for their organization.