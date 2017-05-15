× Lawsuit filed after deadly home explosion in Firestone

FIRESTONE, Colo. — A lawsuit has been filed against Anadarko Petroleum, Noble Energy, Inc., Hearth at Oak Meadows and one other company after the deadly home explosion and fire in Firestone. The lawsuit was filed by Denver-based Boesen Law Firm.

The explosion and fire on April 17 killed two men and left one woman with critical injuries.

The explosion was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well, investigators said.

Anadarko Petroleum, which owned the well near the Firestone home, closed 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado as a result of the explosion.

Great Western Oil and Gas also shut down some of its wells as a precaution.

Gov. John Hickenlooper called for a statewide review of oil and gas operations. Energy companies are inspecting pipelines that are attached to the more than 54,000 active oil and gas wells in the state.

Several lawyers descended on Colorado, planning to take Anadarko Petroleum, Noble Energy, home builders and developers to task.