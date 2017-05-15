× Kirk, Does It Work? EcoVessel BOULDER water bottle

In Colorado, water is essential! Many of us take it with us 24/7. Problem is, it doesn’t always stay cold. After a few hours hiking in the summer and that icy water is hot and hard to stomach. A local company, EcoVessel, promises a solution. Their BOULDER bottle is an insulated water bottle and promises to keep your water cold even after up to 36 hours. We put it to the test to find out if it works!

You can buy the EcoVessel online at the company’s website for $26.95.