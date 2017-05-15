King Soopers distribution facility evacuated for ammonia leak

Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Posted 5:52 am, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26AM, May 15, 2017

DENVER -- A King Soopers distribution facility was evacuated early Monday morning because of an ammonia leak, the Denver Fire Department said.

The incident happened at 85 Yuma St. in west Denver. No injuries were reported.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene and several workers were outside the facility.

Denver Fire said it was an isolated incident and hazardous materials crews were checking the entire building before allowing workers back in.

The cause of the leak was under investigation.