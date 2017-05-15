Katy Perry concert tour coming to Denver in November

DENVER — Katy Perry will kick off a North American tour in September that will include a stop at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Nov. 26, it was announced Monday.

Perry’s new album, “Witness” comes out June 9 and the tour, Perry’s Witness: The Tour, starts in Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for the show at the Pepsi Center go on sale at 10 a.m. May 22 through Ticketmaster. A Ticketmaster verified fan presale will go live at 9 a.m. Thursday and a Citi card member presale will start at noon Thursday.

In 2013, Perry performed a special concert at Lakewood High School after students won a contest for a video they produced, showing more than 2,000 students and staff lip-dubbing the hit song “Roar.”