Firestone explosion victim honored for dedication as girls softball coach

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- An emotional ceremony was held on Monday at a Firestone sports complex to honor victims of last month's deadly home explosion.

Joey Irwin was killed in the blast along with his brother-in-law, Mark Martinez, who coached girls' softball. Mark was remembered following a Monday night softball game in Firestone. His parents, sister and daughter received his jersey during the event from the Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District.

Mark's young daughter was reunited with her team prior to the event.

"He's a good guy. Everybody liked him," said longtime friend Tina Munoz.

Those watching softball stayed after the first game of the night to watch as Mark's family received his jersey. His daughter thanked those in attendance, while his dad offered words of encouragement for the girls.

"Girls, Mark would say get out there," his dad said. "Work hard. But most of all, have fun playing ball."

Mark and his brother-in-law, Joey Irwin, were killed in a fiery explosion in April. Investigators said a cut flow line from an old energy well is to blame. As that investigation continues, the family and community are left heartbroken. The grieving has made it difficult for Mark's mom to speak publicly.

"This is very hard," she said during Monday's ceremony. "We'll get through it with God's love and this family. So, thank you very, very much."

All youth softball teams will be wearing Mark Martinez memorial patches on their jerseys this season, according to the parks and recreation district.

"They understand this season is for Coach Mark," said Munoz.

Friends told FOX31 Mark's commitment to the girls and game will be forever missed. During the ceremony, family members said Mark's widow Erin Martinez, who was injured in the explosion, got out of surgery on Monday. She is expected to survive her injuries from the April explosion.