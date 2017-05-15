× Drug dealer convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault sentenced to 60 years

DENVER — A drug dealer convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault was sentenced to 60 years in prison, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Rodocker, 45, kept two young women under his control by providing them narcotics.

Rodocker was arrested in December 2015 after one victim escaped from his house on West Kenyon Avenue in Denver and banged on neighbors’ doors for help.

Prosecutors say Rodocker sexually assaulted the victim twice between December 17 and 19, 2015.

Rodocker was charged with sexually assaulting another female victim in October 2014.

AFter a six-day trial, Rodocker was convicted on all counts, including two counts of sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon, two counts of sexual assault, threat of harm/physical force, one count of second degree kidnapping, one count of menacing, one count of assault in the third degree, one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana or marijuana concentrate, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (psilocyn and methadone).