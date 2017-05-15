Denver company DaVita under fire following HBO report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - For over 20 minutes Sunday, HBO's Last Week Tonight reported on the practices of DaVita -- a Denver based company specializing in kidney dialysis.

John Oliver, who hosts the comedy/investigative program, took on the company's CEO -- playing a tape of Kent Thiry saying he runs his company just like he would a Taco Bell.

"Yes you heard him right he just said he runs DaVita -- a health care company, like a Taco Bell," Oliver joked.

The 24 minute report then featured interviews from DaVita patients saying they often felt rushed by employees during treatment.

Oliver also highlighted the nearly billion dollars in lawsuits the company has settled in recent years.

Perhaps the most striking audio however was from undercover recordings from Last Week Tonight staffers in which you hear DaVita officials equating dialysis to kidney transplants.

"It's actually a choice, you don't have to have a transplant," a female employee is heard saying.

FOX31 reporter Joe St. George ran into CEO Kent Thiry on the 16th Street Mall Monday. Thiry told him "I haven't even seen it" when St. George brought up the HBO report.

Davita provided the following statement in response.

"We are proud of our differentiated clinical outcomes, our teammates’ dedication to patient care and our strong culture. Our teammates are passionate about delivering high-quality patient care and enabling our patients to live fulfilling lives. We will continue to advocate for our patients and invest in our teammates and our culture."

For Coloradans, the report has people feeling mixed.

"They saved my life," Leslie Henry, a DaVita patient of 4 years said.

"I recommend anybody to come here instead of giving them 5 stars, I recommend 20 stars," Henry said.

But former employees of DaVita say the report was not a surprise.

"It was about making money," Elena Navrro, a former employee said.

Navarro is part of a class action lawsuit accusing DaVita of not paying them for staying extra to care for patients.

"You would have to choose between your job and patient's safety," Navarro said.

Ramos law firm is still collecting names of people who used to work for DaVita if you are interested in joining their class action lawsuit.

LINK: Read the lawsuit