Daybreak Delights: Strawberry Pavlova

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Strawberry Pavlova.

What you Need

6 Large Egg Whites

1 &1/2 Granulated Sugar

1 Vanilla Bean Scrapped

2 teaspoons Corn Starch

Whipped Cream-Scratch-made

1 pound Fresh Strawberries, green tops removed and sliced in half or smaller depending on original size of strawberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

What to Do

Over a ban Marie, combine egg whites, and 1 & 1/2 cups of sugar, in a bowl over simmering water, whisk until sugar is dissolved, remove pot from atop simmering water, then place in a electric mixer, and whip until stiff. Add Corn Starch, and scrapped vanilla bean, and continue to whip the mixture.

Remove from mixer, and place meringue into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.

Pipe the meringue on parchment lined baking sheet, in a circular pattern. leaving no holes or gaps. (Pipe the Meringue in a 9-10 inch circle)

Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and allow to cool.

Meanwhile: In a separate bowl, toss strawberries with sugar and allow to sit, natural juices will form and sugar will dissolve.

In a bowl: whip 3 cups of Heavy Cream, 2 cups of powdered sugar, and a scrapped vanilla bean. whip until soft peaks form.

To assemble, Place baked meringue atop a cake stand, top with whipped cream, and then add strawberries, dust with powdered sugar if desired and serve immediately. Enjoy!