Coroner: Teen died from ‘caffeine induced’ cardiac event

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A high school student in South Carolina died after drinking a Mt. Dew, a latte and an energy drink within two hours, the Richland County coroner told local media outlets.

Davis Allen Cripe, 16, collapsed during class at Spring Hills High School on April 26 and died in the emergency room at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital, WISTV reported.

In a news conference Monday, Coroner Gary Watts said Cripes died due a “caffeine induced cardiac event,” according to a report by FOX19.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” FOX19 quoted Watts as saying. “It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia.”

Cripe’s parents attended the news conference.

His father made a tearful plea to parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of highly-caffeinated energy drinks.