Colorado’s John Suthers ousted as candidate for FBI director position

WASHINGTON — Candidates vying for the top spot at the FBI were interviewed for the position over the weekend and Colorado Springs Mayor and former Attorney General for Colorado didn’t make the cut.

According to CNN, eight finalists underwent initial review for the job, which was left empty after President Trump’s surprise firing of James Comey last week.

The candidates met with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein before potentially snagging meeting with President Trump.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner announced last week that he had pushed to include Suthers on the shortlist for the position, saying the Colorado Springs Mayor would be an “excellent choice” to head the intelligence agency.

Colorado's John Suthers would be an excellent choice to lead the FBI. I recommended him to the WH & am excited to see his name on this list. https://t.co/8RIoe9I4jQ — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) May 12, 2017

Rep. Mike Coffman followed suit, labeling Suthers “independent and tough.”

In response to inquiries regarding his inclusion on the shortlist, Suthers said that he was “honored” to be considered though it was “premature” to comment at the time.

Suthers also received endorsements from former Gov. Bill Owens, current Gov. John Hickenlooper and current Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman on Friday.

Republicans currently control the Senate with 52 seats. Confirmation for the FBI director position requires only 51 votes in favor of the nominee.

