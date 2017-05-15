Colorado Mills mall to remain closed rest of week after damaging hailstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Colorado Mills mall will remain closed all week for repairs after it got slammed by a hailstorm last week.

Officials previous said the mall would reopen Monday, but crews are still assessing the extensive damage.

Shop owners and employees are being allowed back inside, but there is no date for when the mall will reopen to shoppers.

Golf ball-sized hail from a May 8 storm shattered skylights, and caused flooding and extensive water damage. There are more than 200 stores in the mall.

Employees and tenants can go inside the mall from 10 .m. to 7 p.m. to start the cleanup process.