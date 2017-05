Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Changes are coming to downtown Denver's skyline as the CenturyLink lettering is removed from the city's second-highest building.

The company's lease expires at the end of June and employees have already been transferred to new office spaces.

Roughly 250 CenturyLink employees were affected by the move.

Transamerica Corp. will occupy the majority of the building at 1801 California St. with plans to add hundreds of new employees within the year.