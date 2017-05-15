Broncos’ opener to feature first woman NFL play-by-play announcer in 30 years

BRISTOL, Conn. — Beth Mowins will become the first woman play-by-play announcer on an NFL game in nearly 30 years in the Broncos’ season opener on Sept. 11, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.

Mowins will team with former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan on the “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

It will be the second of two “Monday Night Football” openers on ESPN on Sept. 11. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

Mowins will be the first woman since Gayle Sierens to call an NFL game. Sierens was the play-by-play announcer for a Seattle Seahawks-Kansas City Chiefs game on NBC on Dec. 27, 1987.

“Beth will show up and do a game and do as good a job as any of the men,” NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico told Sports Illustrated in January. “She is a ceiling-breaker, a pioneer and there will be more women [calling the NFL] going forward.”

Mowins has called Oakland Raiders preseason games the past two seasons and also has been the play-by-play announcer for several college football games on ESPN.

“I am more than confident Beth can call an NFL game for a national audience,” said Vittorio De Bartolo, the executive producer of broadcasting for the Raiders.

“Her resume and body of work speaks for itself in addition to the seamless transition she made from the college game to the NFL game.”