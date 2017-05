Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four people were injured in a stabbing attack early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The attack happened at Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street before 4 a.m.

All four of the victims who were taken to a hospital suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody and is believed to be the suspect.

Park Avenue West was closed at Lawrence as police investigated but reopened just before 6 a.m.