2 killed after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

CARLSTADT, N.J. — The pilot and co-pilot died in a Learjet crash Monday afternoon as it approached Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Carlstadt Police dispatcher Don Pomponio said.

The Learjet 35 crashed about a half-mile from the airport in Teterboro, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A witness captured videos of the huge plume of black smoke coming from the wreckage and crews working to extinguish the flames.

The fire damaged at least one building and multiple cars.

Fiery scene at #Teterboro moments after Learjet crash pic.twitter.com/7JMbKd1rah — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 15, 2017

No one else was on the plane, Carlstadt Police said. There were no injuries on the ground, police said.

The airport is 12 miles from midtown Manhattan. It handles general aviation and charter flights, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport.