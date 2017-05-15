× 2 arrested in ‘highly sophisticated’ counterfeit operation in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people arrested in El Paso County are accused of running a “highly sophisticated operation” making counterfeit bills and stealing identities.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the high quality bills had holographic markings that passed the marker test.

When investigators executed a search warrant, they recovered $12,500 in counterfeit bills, 12 different ID cards,1.5 grams of heroin and a sawed-off shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also found a 13-year-old runaway with the suspects.

Investigators arrested 48-year-old Robert Gould and 35-year-old Michelle Liali.

Gould faces charges of theft, forgery (125 counts), possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of tools for a forgery device, possession of identity documents – multiple victims.

Liali faces charges of identity theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of identity theft tools and criminal possession of identity documents – multiple victims.

The Sheriff’s Office made arrests in a highly sophisticated operation involving forgery and identity theft. The suspect was making counterfeit bills and stealing identities using

Another man was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the case.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the members of the Colorado Automobile Theft Prevention Authority, Metro Vice Narcotics Intelligence and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in