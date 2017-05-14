Serious crash shuts down Highway 85 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A serious crash shut down U.S. Highway 85 at West Bromley Lane in Brighton Sunday morning.
At least two cars were involved. Both cars had front-end damage.
Police and firefighters were still on the scene when our news crew arrived a little before noon.
Investigators have not confirmed whether anyone involved in the crash needed medical attention.
39.972287 -104.827155