× Serious crash shuts down Highway 85 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A serious crash shut down U.S. Highway 85 at West Bromley Lane in Brighton Sunday morning.

At least two cars were involved. Both cars had front-end damage.

Police and firefighters were still on the scene when our news crew arrived a little before noon.

Investigators have not confirmed whether anyone involved in the crash needed medical attention.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.