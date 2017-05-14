Protesters with torches gather around Confederate monument in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — A group of people carrying torches gathered in a park in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday night to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a local paper called the Daily Progress reported.

The crowd chanted “You will not replace us,” “Russia is our friend” and “Blood and soil,” according to reporter Allison Wrabel.

"Russia is our friend," in Lee Park. pic.twitter.com/uNKMoKRegF — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) May 14, 2017

The protest was reportedly led by Richard Spencer.

Spencer is a white nationalist who helped popularize the term “alt-right,” according to the Daily Progress.

Spencer tweeted a photo of himself holding a tiki torch at the protest.

Last month, the Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the statue but a judge issued an injunction that blocks the sale for six months after a group of local residents and Confederate descendants filed a lawsuit, the paper reported.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer spoke out against the gathering in a statement on his Facebook page:

“This event involving torches at night in Lee Park was either profoundly ignorant or was designed to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK. Either way, as mayor of this City, I want everyone to know this: we reject this intimidation. We are a Welcoming City, but such intolerance is not welcome here.”

The University of Virginia Student Council also issued a statement calling the gathering a “disgrace.”