Police: Man stabbed to death in fight at house party in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after being stabbed overnight and police believe it happened during a fight at a house party in Aurora.

Another man was also stabbed but is expected to survive, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police say they were first called to a fight at a party in the 16100 block of Brunswick Drive at about 1:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said people were running and driving away from the home.

Officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene but later received information that two men were being treated for stab wounds at a local hospital.

“The two males are believed to be involved in the altercation at Brunswick Drive,” police said in a statement issued Sunday morning.

“Despite medical efforts one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” police stated.

The names of the two men have not been released.

Detectives from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are actively investigating to determine what lead up to the deadly fight, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.