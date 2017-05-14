Police debunk common myths about your safety from sexual predators

DENVER — Denver Police are sounding the alarm and warning parents that the system can’t always keep your kids safe from predators.

In a video released Sunday, an official with the force debunks common myths about the public’s safety from sex offenders that help many of us sleep soundly at night.

Tonight, we bring you "Sex Offender Myths." Watch & share, #Denver — its good info… pic.twitter.com/8WE7Jf1JG5 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 15, 2017

Among the widely held beliefs that just aren’t true is the comfort of knowing someone who is convicted of an offense always goes to jail.

That’s false. In fact, many offenders end up on probation and are immediately released back into society.

If you think that sex offenders can’t ever be around your children, think again.

According to the official, a sex offender is only prohibited from contact with children if the terms of their probation or parole order specifically that he or she to keep away.

Also, if you’ve ever done an online search to check if a sex offender lives near your home or your child’s school, you may want to reevaluate how much information you’re actually getting.

The little red dots you find on the sites that pinpoint the residence of a sex offender only list those who have been convicted of a felony. Predators convicted of misdemeanor offenses – even unlawful sexual contact – cannot be found online.

Police ask that you share the information with family and friends and remember that not everything you read online is true.