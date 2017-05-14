Pepper spray attack on Auraria campus: Two women sprayed by people in car

DENVER — Two women walking on the Auraria campus were pepper sprayed by a group of people in a car overnight, campus police reported Sunday morning.

The victims told police they were waiting at the intersection of Auraria Parkway and Speer Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. when four people pulled up in an older, white sedan. The suspects sprayed the chemical agent at the pedestrians and drove away, the Auraria Campus Police Department said in a statement.

The victims were only able to provide a vague description of the suspects and the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Speer.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, you can contact the Auraria Campus Police Department in the following ways:

Call: 303-556-5000

Text-a-Tip: 720-593-TIPS (8477)

Visit in person: 1201 5th Street, Administration Building, Room 110

Call with an anonymous tip: 303-556-2677