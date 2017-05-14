× Mesa County man arrested in deadly shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Mesa County.

The shooting occurred at 3296 1/2 Lombardy Lane in Clifton, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Aleksandr Kolpakov, 29, of Clifton, was taken into custody at the same address and was later booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The victim in the shooting has not been identified. No other details about the victim were released.

Investigators have not said whether Kolpakov knew the victim or what led up to the shooting. We are working to confirm more information.