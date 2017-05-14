Fort Carson soldiers re-enlist on roller coaster at Cave of the Winds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two brave soldiers decided to take the plunge — and re-enlisted in the army on a roller coaster in Colorado Springs.

William Laybourne and Derek Rettig took their oath on the Terror-dactyl ride at the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park on Friday.

“Awesome Army re-enlistment ceremony on the TERROR-dactyl! This is how you do it!” the park posted on Facebook.

Both men serve in the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Laybourne is from Salt Lake City and Rettig is from Norman, Oklahoma.

After they took the oath, people could be heard cheering in the background and Rettig yelled, “Let’s go!”

A video camera attached to the roller coaster captured the men screaming and smiling during the thrill ride.

“That was awesome!” Rettig said after the ride.