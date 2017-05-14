Fire burning near Lake George “human caused”

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire broke out six miles west of Lake George Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials received a report of the fire at 4:48 p.m. and said it had grown to nearly 30 acres by the evening.

There is zero percent containment and broken terrain is posing a hazard to firefighters. While there have not yet been any buildings damaged, there are structures within a quarter of a mile of the fire.

According to a release, multiple crews from various agencies are responding to the fire and a helicopter has been doing water drops.

Officials say the fire was set by a person or persons though they have not yet elaborated.

This story will continue to be updated as we learn more.