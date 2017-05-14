Donate diapers, formula to Colorado families in need

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — A nonprofit group in Colorado is collecting diapers, wipes and formula to families in need across the state.

The “Essentials For Young Lives Drive” kicked off on Mother’s Day and runs through Father’s Day (June 18.)

“On average, one infant uses more than 60 diapers per week, costing parents upwards of $100 a month on diapers alone,” organizers with HomeAid Colorado stated. “One in three families in Colorado that need diapers can’t afford them.”

HomeAid Colorado has set a goal to collect and distribute 200,000 diapers.

More than 55 collection sites are set up across the Denver Metro area, where anyone can drop off donations of diapers, wipes, formula or cash.

For a full list of donation sites, visit homeaidcolorado.org/essentials.

“HomeAid will distribute donated items to partner agencies including Denver Rescue Mission, Hope House of Colorado, Colorado Homeless Families, Rocky Mountain Diaper Depot, The Gathering Place, Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA), and Volunteers of America,” organizers stated. “Donations will provide critical support to the families these organizations serve in their transitional housing programs and emergency shelters.”