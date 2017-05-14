Wanted fugitive: Domestic violence suspect cut off GPS ankle monitor

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are looking for a man facing domestic violence charges who cut off his ankle monitor.

Now the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating 32-year-old Thomas Benjamin Armijo.

Armijo was awaiting trial and was required to wear the GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his bond and a part of the supervised release program, the sheriff’s office said. His last known location was Thornton.

Armijo is described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and prominent tattoos on his neck.

He is also wanted for a Domestic Violence Assault and Violation of Protection Order out of Denver.

If you know Armijo’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description, please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.