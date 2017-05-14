Colorado Springs police search for suspect in Saturday afternoon shooting death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in a home Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened at roughly 2:29 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Colorado Springs Police say this is an active criminal investigation and they warn the public to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000