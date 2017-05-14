Broomfield teens’ smartphone app aims to prevent drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two north suburban teens are putting their entrepreneurial skills to the test.

Their idea for a smartphone application that limits drunk driving is quickly gaining traction to go nationwide.

The app is similar to Uber and Lyft in the sense that customers get a ride. The difference is a customer’s vehicle comes along for that ride.

“The first time we [went] into bars, they’re like, man who are these kids,” laughed app co-founder Beck Halbeisen.

Beck and his business partner, Vinny Rowe, are both 18 years old and live in Broomfield.

The best friends told FOX31 they’re set for their first year of college but they have a busy summer lined up.

“Just in Colorado, we’ve been to Centennial, Denver, Wheat Ridge,” said Rowe. “We’ll go anywhere basically.”

Their app, "Leave No Car Behind", connects two drivers in a car to a customer who is in no shape to drive.

The drivers promise to make sure that customer and their vehicle get home safely.

A customer is required to plug their location into the app. Beck and Vinny said the current wait time is about 22 minutes.

“People have been trying for years to get people to take cabs, Uber, Lyft,” explained Colorado Bar Owners Association president Mickey Petrollini. “It’s the same old problem-- you can’t get people to leave and leave their car behind.”

Beck and Vinny, who play active roles by driving customers, said the concept is not new but their app is new.

With nothing else quite like it on the market, they are eyeing expansion opportunities with help from Beck’s father who is an app developer.

But first the young company needs to grow—by attracting more employees and customers.

“It’s been tough to get the word out there,” said Beck.

The idea behind it all was a no brainer, according to the duo. The teens thought of the idea while playing video games, according to Vinny.

Beck and Vinny will soon be focused on business degrees. They plan on attending Metropolitan State University, then moving on to the University of Colorado.

They told FOX31 they’re committed to not only a college education but also to their app that launched just two months ago.

The current cost for the service is a $30 minimum that covers first three miles of travel.

Then, the cost continues at $2.10 for each additional mile. The app, operated under Leave No Car Behind LLC, has its own insurance policy that covers employees and all vehicles involved.

Beck and Vinny said they’re working with investors.

They expect the app will be in about a dozen cities across the United States by September. It can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store.