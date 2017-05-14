Big Bang Theory star ties the knot with longtime partner

NEW YORK — Jim Parsons, the actor behind Sheldon, the popular character on “Big Bang Theory,” tied the knot with his long-time boyfriend Saturday.

Parsons and his partner, graphic designer Todd Spiewak, dated for 14 years before marrying at the Rainbow Room in New York City, according to the New York Post.

Parsons came out in 2012 and later told Ellen DeGeneres he was happy there wasn’t a lot of “hoopla” around the New York Times profile of the actor that announced his relationship with Spiewak.

Parsons has called his husband “the best thing that has ever happened to me, no contest.”

Parson’s “Big Bang Theory” costars Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik both attended the wedding.

“Jim and Todd have said ‘I do’,” Kaley wrote on a photo on Instagram. “The happiness is overflowing!! Congratulations,@therealjimparsons and Todd Spiewak! May you have a lifetime of eternal happiness! 💗💗 .”