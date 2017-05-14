7,000+ Coloradans names, addresses used to post fake comments about government decision

DENVER — More than 7,000 names and addresses of Colorado residents have been used to post the same fake comment on the Federal Communications Commission’s decision on net neutrality.

Right now the Federal Communications Commission is collecting public comment on it’s decision about whether or not to do away with net neutrality rules.

Net neutrality rules prevent your internet provider from charging websites a fee to boost how fast their content gets to your devices. The FCC could soon get rid of those rules.

A group or individual in favor of getting rid of the rules has created a bot that’s posting the same comment thousands of times under different people’s names and addresses.

According to a search of the FCC’s website Sunday night, the same comment was posted by more than 7,000 Coloradans.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers followed up with people to see if they had written that comment.

“No, I did not post this comment. In fact, I disagree with this comment,” said Brad Emerick.

“No, I did not. I have never seen this before in my life,” said Daniel Trujillo.

To check if your name and address has been used, click here.

Then, fill this comment into the “search full text” section:

The unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the internet is smothering innovation, damaging the American economy and obstructing job creation. I urge the Federal Communications Commission to end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet known as Title II and restore the bipartisan light-touch regulatory consensus that enabled the internet to flourish for more than 20 years. The plan currently under consideration at the FCC to repeal Obama’s Title II power grab is a positive step forward and will help to promote a truly free and open internet for everyone.