14-year-old Texas boy graduates from college with degree in physics

FORT WORTH, Tex. — Graduating from college is a huge accomplishment.

Graduating from college with a major in physics is incredibly impressive.

Accomplishing all that when you’re just 14 years old is downright amazing.

But that’s just what one Texas teen did.

Carson Huey-You received his Bachelor of Science in Physics from Texas Christian University on Saturday.

Carson Huey-You, he's 14 and just received his diploma from TCU! #TCUgrad pic.twitter.com/8z8wwkeoVD — TCU (@TCU) May 13, 2017

Huey-You is now the youngest person to graduate from TCU.

His mother said she first realized he was “really smart” when he was 3 years old and told her he wanted to learn calculus.

He plans to return to TCU in the fall to pursue his Master’s in Physics.

“It’s very hard not to love Carson and the person he is. He’s not some abrasive kid that thinks he smarter than everyone else. But actually he is smarter than everyone else,” laughs Dr. Magnus Rittby, the Senior Associate Dean at TCU and a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Although, his younger brother might give him a run for his money.

Eleven-year-old Cannan Huey-You will begin his Bachelor of Science degree in Astronomy at TCU in the fall.