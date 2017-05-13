Woman recovering from liver transplant forced out of home after hailstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Heartbreaking hail damage forced a Commerce City veteran and his wife, who recently had a liver transplant, out of their rented home.

"The ceiling collapsed a complete collapse of the whole ceiling after the hailstorm from last [week]," Paul Alva said as he walked us through his living space.

What's left of Paul and Pam Alva's rental home is now caked with debris.

"It smells like mold pure mold."

His wife is fresh out of the ICU after receiving a life-saving liver transplant.

But he said the landlord was unwilling to help and instead told them to move out because the property is a total loss.

"My heart is broken for my wife more than anything. She's been suffering so long and then to have to go through this and then make her move."

Most of their belongings were destroyed when the ceiling collapsed during the storm which their daughter captured on cell phone video.

"There was nowhere to go just nowhere to go,” Paul said as he watched the water pouring down the walls and ceiling.

The army veteran said he warned the landlord about previous damage following an earlier storm.

"It could have been avoided by fixing it a long time ago when I first told him about it instead of just letting it go and then have this happen again and then for him to ignore it.” "

"Yesterday he told me I had to find another place to live and that was the end of that."

The landlord told problem solvers he agreed to pay for a motel for five nights but has no further responsibility.

"We just paid him all of our rent money so we're on a fixed income we can't afford anything else," Paul told us.

The couples' adult children say they're worried about their mother.

"Her recovery is number one right now,” said Alyssa Alva, “And she's not even able to be comfortable during it."

The family reached out to FOX31 Problem Solvers after they said the landlord told them to vacate.

"Any help any resources or avenues anybody can suggest to us or throw our way is greatly appreciated," said their son Paul Sisneros.

"We're not asking for nothing fancy we just want it fixed,” his father said.

They have established a GoFundMe account.