Toddler rescued after nearly drowning in pool in Boulder County

HYGIENE, Colo. — A toddler nearly drowned in a pool at a home in Hygeine Saturday afternoon.

A caller told Boulder County 911 dispatch that a small child was found in a pool. Family members rescued the child from the pool but the toddler was not breathing.

This happened in the 7400 block of Rozena Drive at about 1:30 p.m. The toddler did not live at the home but was with his parents and other family members for a barbecue.

Members of the Hygiene Fire Protection District and AMR Ambulance responded along with Boulder County sheriff’s deputies. The first two rescuers on scene performed CPR and did find a pulse.

The 19-month-old was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

“The circumstances on how the child entered the pool security enclosure at the home are not known, but it is believed that the toddler was in the water no longer than one or two minutes at most,” a media release said.

Investigators believe this was an accident.