Toddler rescued after nearly drowning in pool in Boulder County

HYGIENE, Colo. — A toddler nearly drowned in a pool at a home in Hygeine Saturday afternoon.

A caller told Boulder County 911 dispatch that a small child was found in a pool. Family members rescued the child from the pool but the toddler was not breathing.

This happened in the 7400 block of Rozena Drive at about 1:30 p.m. The toddler did not live at the home but was with his parents and other family members for a barbecue.

Members of the Hygiene Fire Protection District and AMR Ambulance responded along with Boulder County sheriff’s deputies. The first two rescuers on scene performed CPR and did find a pulse.

The 19-month-old was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

“The circumstances on how the child entered the pool security enclosure at the home¬†are not known, but it is believed that the¬†toddler was in the water no longer than one or two minutes at most,” a media release said.

Investigators believe this was an accident.