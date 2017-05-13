× Suspect identified in Colorado Springs double homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were shot and killed inside a home in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said the teenage suspect was on the run and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers received the call to go to the home in the 2500 block of Balboa Street at 12:41 a.m. They found a man and woman dead in the house.

Detectives said the suspect is 19-year-old Elijah Phillips is the suspect in this murder investigation.

Here is his description:

Asian male

5’9″ tall

200 pounds

Muscular build

Black hair

Wearing a sweatshirt, black shorts, flip flops

Investigators also said he was last seen driving a stolen 2011 blue Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate 200BQY. It’s missing the front driver’s side hubcap and it has light blue tape holding the back bumper in place.