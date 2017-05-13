× Police: Motorcyclist who died after crashing into animal was not wearing helmet

LOVELAND, Colo. — A motorcycle rider died after crashing into an animal in Loveland late Friday night. Police said he was thrown from his bike and he was not wearing a helmet.

Police responded to the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Investigators found “the driver of the motorcycle collided with an unknown animal and lost control of the motorcycle,” according to a media release. “The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and went off the east side of roadway. He was not wearing a helmet.”

Investigators didn’t know if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash. They’re looking into speed as a contributing factor.

“The Loveland Police Department would like to remind everyone the importance of using safety equipment such as helmets and seat belts. They save lives.”