Officials report 3 fatal motorcycle crashes in 24 hours

Officials are conducting investigations into three separate deadly motorcycle crashes, all within the past 24 hours.

Warmer weather means more riders out on the road and on Friday night, a rider died in Fountain when a car turned in front of the bike on Fountain Mesa Road.

In Loveland, police say another motorcyclist was riding southbound Friday on S. Lincoln Avenue when he collided with an animal and was thrown from his bike. That man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

And police continue to investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 70 near Sheridan that brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour Friday.

Denver police say a motorcycle and vehicle collided, killing the motorcyclist. The interstate was closed for several hours .