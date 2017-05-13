Loan rates for college students will rise next year

As students across Colorado celebrate their commencement ceremonies this weekend, college students are looking at loan rates going up for the next school year.

The Department of Treasury says that starting this July, interest on new government loans will rise by 0.69 percent.

That would mean an increase of about $400 in interest on a $10,000 loan.

The increase does not apply to existing federal student loans taken out in the last decade.

Right now,- about 44 million Americans owe an average of $32,000 in student loans.